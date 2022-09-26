CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building.

The male driver and female passenger, both believed to be in their 20s, were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead a short time later.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigating.