2 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on South Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a grey Dodge Charger was traveling northbound in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue at approximately 11:38 p.m. when it struck the driver side of a brown Nissan SUV that was attempting to cross from east to west on East 82nd Street.

The Charger was driven by a 28-year-old man who sustained trauma throughout the body and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. There were no passengers in the Charger.

The Nissan was driven by a 49-year-old woman who sustained trauma throughout the body and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A 76-year-old man was a passenger in the Nissan and sustained severe trauma. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman in her 30s was also a passenger of the Nissan and was later pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital.

A 68-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

An unidentified teen boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

The crash is under investigation by Area Two detectives and there are no citations pending. It is unknown if the 68-year-old woman and teen boy were passengers of the Nissan.