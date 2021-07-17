2 killed, 4 injured in Hickory Hills car crash

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a single-car crash in Hickory Hills Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said first responders arrived at the scene of a single-car crash on 89th Street just before 2:25 p.m., where two of the six people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other four passengers were taken to area hospitals and their conditions are currently unknown. There is no further information available.

