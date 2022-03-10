2 killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue.

Several victims had to be extricated from the vehicles, with two people pronounced dead at the scene. Of the four people injured, one is currently in critical condition.

Police believe speed was a primary factor in the crash, which occurred in a mostly residential area where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour.