2 killed, 3 injured in Batavia car crash

BATAVIA, Ill. — Two people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Sunday night, according to police.

Police said a maroon 2017 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound in the 700 block of West Fabyan Parkway just after 7 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes.

A white 2012 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Fabyan Parkway and struck the Mustang on the passenger’s side. Both cars came to a rest on the parkway on the south side of the roadway.

The Kia Optima had three occupants, all of whom were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Ford Mustang had two occupants, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

No citations have been issued and an investigation is ongoing. Identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification.