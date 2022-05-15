CHICAGO — Two people were killed and two were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-290 early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said officers responded to the rollover crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. on I-290 westbound near Oakley Boulevard.

Officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and another two people were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of westbound I-290 at Oakley Boulevard are currently closed for the investigation.