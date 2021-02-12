2 killed, 2 critically injured after car plunges off Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and two others critically injured, after a vehicle plunged off the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. on I-55 near Ashland Avenue.

Officials say the vehicle hit a snow bank, crashed into a pole and fell at least 70-feet from the expressway at Robinson Street and Archer Avenue.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A man in his 20s and a 21-year-old woman were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The expressway is open in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.