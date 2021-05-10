2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Joliet crash

JOLIET, Ill. — Two people were killed and one is seriously injured after a single-car crash in Joliet, according to police.

Police say the accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection West Jefferson Street and Raynor Avenue, when a vehicle failed to follow a curve and ran off the road, striking a tree and traffic signal.

The vehicle broke apart and a man was ejected, police said. The man and a second person in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant was taken to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with serious injuries.

The Joliet police traffic unit is investigating the accident.

