2 killed, 1 injured in Logan Square crash

CHICAGO — Two women were killed and a man was injured after a crash on the city’s Northwest Side.

The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police say a 55-year-old woman was driving on Fullerton when she collided with a 33-year-old male driver.

The 55-year-old woman was transported to Northwestern Hospital and her passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. Both women were later pronounced dead.

The male driver was transported to Illinois Masonic and is listed in fair condition.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.