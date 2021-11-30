2 juveniles arrested in carjacking after crashing into squad car, police say

CHICAGO — Two juvenile carjackers were arrested after they rear-ended a patrol vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of S. Union. A police helicopter first spotted the stolen white BMW and it was tracked from above while state police chased the vehicle to the suburbs and back.

The BMW eventually crashed into a marked Chicago police squad car around midnight in the 4800 block of South Wells in Fuller Park.

The officers were not injured

The two juvenile suspects jumped out and fled on foot, but were caught and arrested by police.

One of the juveniles was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Charges are pending.