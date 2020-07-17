5-month-old, two adults shot in Old Town: police

CHICAGO — Chicago officials said two adults and an infant were shot in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

Police said two adults and a 5-month-old were shot in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street.

One of the adults was holding the child when the 5-month-old was shot in the eye. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition.

The adults were taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition.

Two people were taken into custody and police said a gun was recovered.

