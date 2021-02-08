2 injured in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said two men were walking eastbound in the 4100 block of West Adams Street just before 5:25 a.m. when an unknown man approached in a white Chevrolet Cruze and opened fire, striking both men.

The perpetrator then fled the scene, driving westbound on Adams Street.

A 47-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the genitals and back side and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the right pinkie finger and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

