CHICAGO — Two people are injured after a driver struck another vehicle and crashed into a house on the Northwest Side.

Police said the accident happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of North Cicero Avenue. The driver of a Lincoln SUV traveling southbound crashed into a Ford SUV before colliding with a house in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The man who was driving the Lincoln was transported to St. Francis Hospital with unspecified injuries, according to police. The woman who was driving the Ford was taken to Lutheran General Hospital with unspecified injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations are pending.