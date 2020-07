CHICAGO — Two people have been taken into a custody following a shootout with police in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Officers were first called to the scene in the 700 block of North Trumbull at about 7:40 a.m. Friday. SWAT was also called to the scene.

Chicago police confirmed officers were fired upon and returned fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

No further details have been provided about the incident. Check back for details.