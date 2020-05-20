2 in custody after high-speed chase on South Side

CHICAGO — Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase that led to a huge police response on the South Side.

Video shows part of the chase after a vehicle gets off the Dan Ryan at 87th Street. The chase then continued on the city’s South Side, until the suspects crashed near 68th and Wood.

Two people were see being taken into custody.

State police will only say the offenders were wanted for a weapons offense.

Chicago police have not released any details.

