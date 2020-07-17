2 in custody after 5-month-old baby shot in Old Town

CHICAGO – Two are in custody after a 5-month-old baby was shot Thursday in Old Town.

At around 6 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street on the report of a shooting.

A 5-month-old boy suffered a graze wound near his right eye and two other adults, ages 19 and 25, were shot. The little boy is still recovering at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Police said the adults were on the sidewalk on North Hudson Street and one of them was holding the boy. At some point, a vehicle pulled up and a suspect got out to fire shots at the victims.

WGN has learned two people are in custody right now as charges are still pending. A third suspect was brought in and later released without charges.

So far between January 1 and July 12, 182 children have been shot in the city. 34 of those kids died.