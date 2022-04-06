CHICAGO — A single-vehicle crash in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood seriously injured two people, police said Wednesday.

Around 12:15 p.m., police were called for a vehicle crash into a building with injuries. According to police, a man operating an SUV westbound on Marquette Avenue struck a parked car and then crashed into a building in the 6600 block of S. Evans.

Paramedics hauled the driver of the SUV and a male passenger to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

When the crash occurred, Carl Ward was inside his vehicle and described what he saw.

“The car went across after doing about 40-50-60 mph. That’s why he jumped the sidewalk. He lost control, hit the parked car, ran into the building, and flipped over.”

Authorities are investigating.