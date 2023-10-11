CHICAGO — Two people have been hospitalized at a North Side senior living facility following a fire and elevated CO levels.

The Chicago Fire Department responded just after 8 a.m. to the Swartzberg House, located in the 3100 block of West Touhy, on the report of a fire in one unit on the sixth floor.

One resident was transported in good condition and another was transported initially in serious condition. However, CFD later said they are going to be fine and elevated CO levels played a factor.

A firefighter suffered a minor nose injury.

CFD said residents from floors one to five can return to their apartments