CHICAGO — Two people have been hospitalized following a residential fire in the city’s Belmont Cragin community area, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at approximately 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Grand Avenue. One person has been taken to Community First Hospital in critical condition and another person has been taken to West Suburban Hospital in serious condition.

Two transports from the still and box on Grand. One victim very critical to community first. Second victim serious to west suburban. pic.twitter.com/mXPaqlq7Dd — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 19, 2021

(AN EMS PLAN 1 AT THE SCENE OF THE 2-11 ALARM FOR MULTIPLE INJURY. 5163 west grand. Corrected multiple addresses. pic.twitter.com/DUvhLYgEqI — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 19, 2021

There is currently no further information available.