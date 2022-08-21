CHICAGO – Two people are recovering at the hospital Sunday night after a high-rise building fire on the Near North Side.

Fire crews told WGN News that the blaze broke out just before 5:30 p.m. at a 10-story building in the 1100 block of N. Dearborn.

Firefighters contained the blaze to just one apartment on the fourth floor. Crews have since fully extinguished the flames.

Both believed to be in their 30s, a man and woman arrived at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with smoke inhalation.

Investigators will look to determine the cause of the blaze.