CHICAGO — Two people were hospitalized Thursday and a home was damaged in a fire Thursday on Chicago’s North Side.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 5800 block of North Oriole in Norwood Park around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Two adults transported from EMS plan one Still and Box 5812 n Oriole pic.twitter.com/oiEW6Lx5cO — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 27, 2021

The Chicago Fire Department said two adults were taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition due to smoke inhalation.

Fire officials estimate the adults are in their 60s.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.