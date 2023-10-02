CHICAGO — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash along Lake Shore Drive on Monday evening, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials say a woman fell off of her bike after she was hit by a driver who allegedly lost control of their vehicle, struck the pavement, and crossed into the bike path in the 5400 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The crash, which involved a Toyota Prius being driven by a 29-year-old woman, left the vehicle’s front end badly damaged.

According to fire officials and police, the driver of the vehicle and the 54-year-old woman who was riding the bicycle along the bike path were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials and police say the 54-year-old woman suffered a fractured leg and arm and was submitted in serious condition. The 29-year-old driver suffered neck and back pain and was submitted in good condition.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.