2 high-end stores robbed, security guard maced in Gold Coast

CHICAGO – During the busy Christmas shopping rush, two high-end retailers were robbed Wednesday evening in the Gold Coast.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a Prada location, located on the corner of Oak and Rush, on the report of a robbery.

Police said two men entered the store and took off with items. At around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the Hermes store across the street.

A security guard was sprayed with what appeared to be mace, polie said.

One male suspect grabbed expensive items and left.

Shoppers out Wednesday night said it’s disheartening to hear this continue to happen.

“I counted 11 boarded up luxury real estate locations walking over here tonight. Just to see the lights on Oak Street, it’s sad, this is the holidays. Where people like to drive around and see pretty lights in the windows, our safety is at risk,” Shelley Rosen said.

The security guard injured in the robbery refused treatment by paramedics.

No one is in custody in either incident. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.