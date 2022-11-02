CHICAGO — Two children were hurt after they were hit by a pickup truck on the Northwest Side Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of W. Dickens Ave. and N. Tripp Ave. in Hermosa.

Police say a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were crossing the street when the pickup truck struck them. Both arrived at Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 43-year-old driver was issued a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians.

