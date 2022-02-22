2 found dead inside South Side home: officials

CHICAGO — Two people were found dead inside a home on the city’s South Side, according to police and fire officials.

The bodies were discovered around 9 a.m. Tuesday in a home on on the 900 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A witness said they heard arguing followed by shots fired inside the residence.

When they arrived, officers located a 28-year-old man who was shot in the chest, shoulder and back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two other people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

No one has been taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.