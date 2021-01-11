2 found dead in parking lot of Hodgkins UPS facility

HODGKINS, Ill. — Two people were found dead outside the UPS facility in Hodgkins, Illinois Monday.

According to police, officers were called to reports of shots fired around 12:50 p.m. at the facility located at 1 UPS Way in Hodgkins.

Upon arrival officers found two people unresponsive in the employee parking lot. Officers determined both people were dead.

A firearm was located at the scene, police said.

Police said there is no danger to the public and the scene is secure.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.