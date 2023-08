CHICAGO — The city’s fire department said Tuesday that two Chicago firefighters were hospitalized after battling an extra-alarm fire in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

After responding to the house fire in the 1700 block of N. Monticello Ave, the firefighters were taken to the hospital in good condition. Their injuries were not specified.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Update: 2-11/EMSP1/Mayday at 1714 N Monticello Ave – 2 CFD- Members transported in good condition. All companies working pic.twitter.com/W9yfvEI2OF — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 8, 2023

SkyCam9 is flying above the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGN News for updates.