GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the shooting deaths of two people that may have been the result of a robbery.

Police responded toe the 1300 block of Grant Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the robbery occurred at a different location.

Officials have not released any information about the identities of the people shot.

Police say two people called police to report a possible robbery. They were taken in for questioning.

No charges have been filed at this time