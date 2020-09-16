2 facing felony charges after shots fired in South Loop multi-vehicle crash

CHICAGO — Two men are facing felony charges following a multi-vehicle crash in the South Loop where shots were fired.

Davarius Minor, 21, and Daquan Dunn, 20, both face two felony counts.

Minor was identified by witnesses as the shooter, and faces a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Dunn was identified by witnesses as the driver who fled the scene of the shooting before causing a multi-vehicle crash. He faces felony counts of aggravated fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said Minor was seen shooting from a gray Toyota SUV near Michigan Avenue and Harrison Street just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Both men were taken into custody following the incident. Despite earlier reports on social media, there were no shots fired at officers in the incident.