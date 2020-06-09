2 drive-in movie theaters opening in Chicago area

CHICAGO — Two drive-in movie theaters are opening this week in the Chicago area.

ChiTown Movies drive-in opens Tuesday night in the Pilsen neighborhood. The Chi-Town Futbol facility, 2343 S. Throop Street, will show movies in its parking lot this summer on a 40-foot projection screen.

The price is $33 per vehicle for up to five adults, and $5 additional charge for each extra adult.

Like permanent drive-ins, the audio will be piped through cars’ FM radios.

Concessions will be provided by phone or online at the facility’s restaurant ChiTown Grille and food can be delivered to vehicles. The first featured film will be, “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

On Thursday, Chicago Drive-In Theaters is opening a location at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Avenue, in Bridgeview.

Movies will screen at 8:30 p.m., with midnight movies on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $30-$50 per vehicle. The opening night movie will be “The Goonies.”

Masks are required at both drive-in locations if you exit your vehicle to use the restroom or to purchase food.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.ChiTownMovies.com and www.chicagodrivein.com.

