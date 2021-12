CHICAGO – Two men are dead after a speeding car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Foster.

Both men were pronounced dead at nearby hospitals. Police said one of the victims was 24-years-old.

A crash investigation is ongoing.