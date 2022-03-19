CHICAGO — Two people are dead in South Chicago after a welfare check led to a SWAT incident.

Chicago police said officers responded to a wellbeing check on the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday after a call that said a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and a man came to the window and closed the curtains. The officers then heard five gunshots. Police took cover and called for SWAT.

A man, 30, and a woman, 20, were then found inside the home with gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was provided.