CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a fire in Old Irving Park, according to Chicago police.

A fire broke out on the 3600 block of North Kedvale Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials found two bodies, an 88 year-old woman and 70-year-old man, in the building’s first floor apartment after they put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The people have not been identified. No further information was provided.