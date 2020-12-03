2 dead after shots fired at vehicle leads to West Side crash

CHICAGO — Two people are dead after police said a shooting lead to a crash on the West Side Wednesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police said occupants inside a Chevy traveling westbound in the 4300 block of West Roosevelt Road fired shots at a Kia. Police said the Kia then crashed into an object and two people were found dead inside.

At this time, it’s not clear if the victims died from the shooting or the crash.

Police said the Chevy continued on West Roosevelt Road and crashed in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt, near the Cicero border. The four occupants then fled.

No suspects are in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.