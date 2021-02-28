2 dead, 4 injured in house fire on South Side

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl is among two people dead in a house fire that injured four others in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

Police said first-responders arrived at the house fire in the 8600 block of South Hermitage Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

Two victims, a 12-year-old girl and an adult, were transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in critical condition and were later pronounced dead.

Four other adults, two men and two women were transported to Christ Hospital where their condition is currently unknown.