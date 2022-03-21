CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park.

At around 8 p.m., authorities responded to near 55th and Rainey in Washington Park on the report of a crash.

Chicago fire said a van was traveling at a high-rate of speed and hit a tree.

A man and a woman died and two other people were rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

“We had to use (Jaws of Life) because the vehicle was wrapped around the tree,” said CFD deputy chief Donald Walker.

Authorities do not know if any other vehicles were involved at this time. The crash remains under investigation.