Man, teen killed, another teen injured in Dan Ryan crash

CHICAGO (AP) — A 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed and a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when a car crashed along a Chicago expressway and ended up on top of a concrete barrier, police said Wednesday.

Illinois State Police said the Chicago Heights man was driving a Chrysler sedan along the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck an overhead sign pole before coming to a rest atop a concrete median barrier about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The man and a 17-year-old boy from Sauk Village died, while the 16-year-old boy, also from Sauk Village, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver’s name and the names of the two teenage passengers were not immediately released by authorities.

Police said the crash closed the expressway’s southbound express lanes for about six hours before all lanes reopened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.