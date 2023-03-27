CHICAGO — Two people are dead and one is critical in the hospital after a vehicle flipped over an embankment, ejecting its passengers on the Stevenson Expressway Monday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the one car crash happened around 8:05 p.m. on the Stevenson Expressway when a single car crashed into an inbound embankment and flipped, ejecting three passengers from the vehicle.

When CFD arrived on scene, one of the men, a 30-year-old, was dead on arrival. Another man, 26, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital where he was also later pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old man was taken from the scene in critical condition with multiple injuries to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

It is unclear what lead to the car flipping over the embankment.

No other information is available at this time.