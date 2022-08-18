CHICAGO — Two men are dead, another person critically injured and a fourth person is missing after three separate water emergencies in Lake Michigan.

Chicago Fire Department crews recovered a man from the water around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Montrose Drive. He was transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is still to be determined.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit was activated after two people fell off a boat near the Jardine Water Filtration Plant. A man, whose age was not given, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police were searching for the second person until 9 p.m. Wednesday, then the Coast Guard picked up recovery efforts. The person is still missing as of Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, 43-year-old Luis Vera was pulled from the lake and died after he slipped and fell into the water near Diversey Harbor. Police said he went in the water and never resurfaced until he was pulled from the lake by officials.