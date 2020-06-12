2 CTA employees off the job after video shows bus driver body slamming man

CHICAGO — Two CTA workers were taken off the job Thursday after a video shows a driver body slamming a man.

The video surfaced on social media, and soon after, two drivers were relieved of their duty pending an investigation.

In the video, a man is seen facing a CTA employee. A CTA driver then comes up from behind him and slams him to the ground. The man then lays there until the video ends.

It is unclear when the video was taken or where. It is also unknown what lead up to those moments before the man was slammed to the ground. The video is only 10 seconds long.

The president of the union that represents drivers said he’s still trying to get all the facts, but he does know the two drivers involved. He said they are veteran drivers with excellent work records and said they are mild mannered. He believes the guy on the video must have really got after the drivers for them to react that way.

“As a union we don’t condone violence but we do support and stand behind our operators in self-defense,” Keith Hill, the union president, said.

The CTA released a statement Thursday that said in part, “We find this behavior deeply disturbing. We have removed the employees involved in the incident from service and are fully investigating.”

The drivers are both off the job during the investigation and aren’t getting paid. The union president said he is hoping to find out a lot more on Friday.

The man who was body slammed has not yet been identified.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the video was disturbing.