CHICAGO — Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus on Chicago’s South Side.

Crews including several ambulances responded to 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue around 11 a.m. in the city’s Little Village neighborhood for reports of a head on crash.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, 16 total people were transported to area hospitals. Two drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Nine students were taken to the hospital in good condition. Other adults on the bus were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.