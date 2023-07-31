CHICAGO — Three people were injured, two critically, after a fire at an apartment building on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire started on the third floor of a building located at 2112 North Marmora around 5 a.m. Monday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, firefighters removed three people from the fire.

Fire officials said smoke detectors were working because one resident heard the alarm go off. The resident was able to get most tenants out while suffering from smoke inhilation.

Firefighters had to rescue people from inside the building. One person was found collapsed on the floor and another was found in bed.

Both individuals were taken to area hospitals in critical condition and suffered cardiac arrest, but doctors were able to get their hearts beating again.

The third person is in fair condition.

The fire has been struck and is under investigation.