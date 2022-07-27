CHICAGO —Two teachers say they expect to be fired Wednesday because of protesting, but Chicago Public Schools says their jobs could be in jeopardy for other reasons.

The Chicago Board of Education is expected to discuss the fate of two George Washington High School instructors at the monthly board meeting Wednesday.

The teachers participated in protests against the construction of a scrap shredder on the city’s Southeast Side.

CPS said an investigation uncovered several significant policy violations by the teachers, including safety policies concerning the transportation of students.

The teachers say they just learned of their possible dismissal on Tuesday, calling the claims outrageous.