CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Monday morning, police confirmed.

Police said two officers were traveling northbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway at approximately 4 a.m. near Pershing Road when a vehicle rear-ended the squad car.

Fire officials confirmed the two officers, a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

One adult in the other involved vehicle was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, with two adults taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.

The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police.