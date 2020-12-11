2 children killed, 4 adults seriously injured in extra-alarm fire in Ingleside

INGLESIDE, Ill. — Two young girls are dead and four adults were injured in an extra-alarm house fire in Ingleside in Lake County.

The fire started in a two-story house just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 35000 block of Hunt Avenue.

The girls, ages 5 and 8, were killed. Two of the four adults are in critical condition and were airlifted to Loyola Medical Center.

The fire has been struck, but crews remained on the scene early Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.