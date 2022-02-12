South Side hit-and-run crash leaves 4 children wounded, 2 critically

CHICAGO — A two-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side Saturday night left four children injured, with two currently in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound in the 7900 block of South Yates Boulevard at approximately 7:43 p.m. when the car proceeded through a red light and struck the passenger side of a light-colored SUV.

The SUV was driven by a 26-year-old woman and was occupied by four children.

A 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl who were also in the SUV were ejected during the crash and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The white sedan was later found unoccupied in the 7700 block of South Oglesby Avenue. There is no one in custody and the crash is under investigation by the Major Accidents Unit.