CHICAGO — Eight people have been transported to various area hospitals in critical condition after a two-vehicle rollover crash on the city’s North Side.

Chicago paramedics tell WGN that the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Peterson and Kimball. While details on what caused the crash are currently unknown, the impact led to one of the vehicles involved coming to rest on its roof.

Two of the eight seriously injured are children, WGN News has learned. Ambulances transported the young victims to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Two adults were taken to St. Francis, while two others were taken to Lutheran General. Two more adults were rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

WGN News has reached out to Chicago police and is awaiting additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.