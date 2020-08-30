2 Chicago police officers, suspect shot during traffic stop in Homan Square

CHICAGO — A Chicago officer and the man who police said shot him remain hospitalized after officials say gunfire rang out during a traffic stop early Sunday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two officers assigned to the recently-formed Summer Mobile Unit pulled a car over near west Paul Street and Spaulding Avenue on the West Side around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the officers saw a gun inside the car during the stop and asked a man inside to get out, but after he locked himself in the car, they say the officers broke the car windows and attempted to arrest him.

After a struggle ensued, police say both officers were shot, and a third officer on the scene shot and wounded the suspect.

CPD Superintendent David Brown said a police supervisor responding to the scene drove the wounded officers to the hospital — possibly saving their lives.

“The quick response and thinking of their sergeant likely saved precious time for their treatment,” Brown said.

One of the officers was shot in the chest and shoulder, and has since been released from the hospital, while the second officer who was shot in his chest, back, and arm remains in serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery at Stroger Hospital.

The man shot by police is listed in critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center.

Police later released an image of a handgun with an extended magazine they say was used by the suspect and found at the scene.

“This was another instance where our brave officers took someone off the street who had a very dangerous weapon and could have been wreaking havoc in a neighborhood,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

Officials said the two officers involved in the traffic stop are in their 20s and have been on the force for two years, and were recently assigned to the new unit targeting hot spots of violence in the city.

Dozens of officers lined up to salute the officer who was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon. The officers involved in the incident will be on 30 days of administrative duties, per protocol.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call 312-746-3609.

One of the two officers who were shot overnight was just released from Stroger Hospital. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/f8NS08I0Jm — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) August 30, 2020