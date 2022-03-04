2 Chicago police officers shot on West Side, offender in custody

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Friday morning on the West Side.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the 3800 block of West Harrison Street around 3 a.m. Friday.

The officers were eating at the restaurant when one of them went inside and saw a customer drop a gun from his waistband, according to CPD Supt. David Brown. That’s when the suspect picked it up and immediately started shooting at the officer. The officer suffered a graze wound to the head.

The offender then started fire shots into the squad car and hit the second officer on the leg.

Other officers that were nearby heard what was happening and chased the suspect. The weapon was recovered and the gunman was taken into custody.

Both officers were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Brown said the officers, who are both from Area 11, have non-life-threatening injuries.

The offender had no extensive prior criminal activity.

Officers did not shoot the offender, Brown said.

Police have Harrison Street and Independence Boulevard blocked off as they investigate.