CHICAGO — A house fire has left two Chicago police officers and one other person seriously injured on the city’s West Side. One person is missing, according to authorities.

The blaze started around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of South Kedvale in North Lawndale. Officials said police were in the area and responded to the scene before the fire department arrived.

According to authorities, two responding officers were on the porch of the home when it collapsed. They were transported to an area hospital in serious-but-stable condition.

A 75-year-old woman was critically injured and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. Family has confirmed the woman’s son is unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.